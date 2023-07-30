Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $76,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.23. 2,894,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average is $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

