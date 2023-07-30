Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 144.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,765,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 471.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,551,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,504,000 after buying an additional 1,280,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 896,964 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

