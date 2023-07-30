Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 33,296,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

