Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,446. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

