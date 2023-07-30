Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 2,022,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

