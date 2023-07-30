Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 916,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.