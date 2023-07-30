Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $41,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $81,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $41,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,491,195. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

