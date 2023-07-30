Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 112.9% in July

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSTE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

