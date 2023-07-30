Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.64. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

