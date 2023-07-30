Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.86. 3,829,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

