Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.00. 1,864,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

