Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 6,751,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,268. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $0.453 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

