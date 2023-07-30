Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPXC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. 235,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

