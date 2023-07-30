Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

