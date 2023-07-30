Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,148 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.44. 2,095,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.