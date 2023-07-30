Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,103,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

