Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 906,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.