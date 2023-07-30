Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 586,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,573. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.92.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

