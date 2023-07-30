Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 57.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 63,613 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $525,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 195,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

