Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 238,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,549. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

