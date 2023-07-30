Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $15.86

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 337.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 41.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TROX opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.18%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

