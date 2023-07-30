Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $14.63

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 543,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 920,890 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,667,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.59 and a beta of 1.90. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

