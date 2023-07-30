Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

AVGO stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $899.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $843.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.62.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.