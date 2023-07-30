Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.4% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 11,595,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

