Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.35-$7.65 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,595,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

