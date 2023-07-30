Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

