Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10.5% yr/y to $3.44-3.502 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,509,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

