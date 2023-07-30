Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10.5% yr/y to $3.44-3.502 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

BSX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

