Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

