Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.5-11.5% yr/yr to $13.99-14.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,509,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

