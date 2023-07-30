Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BSX opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $332,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 832,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

