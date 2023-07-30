Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

