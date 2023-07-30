Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,645 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,891,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

