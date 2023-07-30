Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 694,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,759. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

