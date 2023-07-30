Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 591,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 90,863,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.