Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 261,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 481,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

