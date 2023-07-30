Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 848,700 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,417,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.