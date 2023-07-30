Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,862. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

