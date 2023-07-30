Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 548,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

