boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.90

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.90 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.48). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 39.37 ($0.50), with a volume of 5,940,445 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 43 ($0.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.09) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 55 ($0.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 46.63 ($0.60).

boohoo group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £500.00 million, a PE ratio of -656.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

