Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Down 54.8% in July

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BSBK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.39. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.56. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

