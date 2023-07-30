Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.86.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

BA stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $240.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.