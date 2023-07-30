BMO US Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDY) Trading Up 0.4%

BMO US Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$37.16 and last traded at C$37.16. Approximately 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.00.

BMO US Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.28.

