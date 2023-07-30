Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $92.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.70.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Insider Transactions at Block
In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Block Price Performance
Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.