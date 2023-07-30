Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $92.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

