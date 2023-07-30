Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Position Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 441.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 57,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 469,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

