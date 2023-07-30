BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund accounts for 1.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 129,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

