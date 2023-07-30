BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

