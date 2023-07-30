BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $892,931.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002452 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,988,617 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

