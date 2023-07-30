BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $364.90 million and approximately $448,712.72 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $29,382.89 or 1.00017295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

