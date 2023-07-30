BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $438,534.55 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $29,325.47 or 1.00002392 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $364.19 million and $438,534.55 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,332.58261767 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $437,890.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

